Abu Dhabi to host Games of the Future 2025 in December

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the upcoming edition of Games of the Future in December 2025, following its selection by Phygital International as the first city in the Middle East to stage this global event, reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a leading global hub for innovation in both sports and technology.

According to the official website of Phygital International, Abu Dhabi was chosen due to its bold vision, cutting-edge infrastructure, and world-class sports venues, making it an ideal location for hosting premier international events.

The Abu Dhabi edition will take place over six days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together top global athletes for dynamic competitions blending physical sports and technology-driven video games. Visitors can expect an engaging experience that merges electronic gaming with physical challenges and immersive fan activations.

The event will be officially organised by Aspire, renowned for its successful track record in event delivery, in collaboration with Ethara, a leading Abu Dhabi-based company known for managing high-profile events with international standards.

Saeed Al Taher, Secretary-General of the UAE Esports Federation, stated that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of this unique event demonstrates its leadership in embracing innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and technology, placing the emirate at the forefront of global advancement in this sector.

He added that the Federation is launching several new initiatives to bring the latest developments in esports to players and enthusiasts, including the adoption of the phygital system to enhance player interaction and offer a more holistic sports experience. He also revealed plans to introduce the concept of "phygital" to schools, aligning with the nation’s broader digital education vision.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said the selection of Abu Dhabi to host Games of the Future 2025 marks a major milestone for the event’s global journey. He noted that the choice reflects the confidence placed in Abu Dhabi’s capacity to deliver a large-scale, integrated event while further cementing its role as a centre for sports and tech innovation.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of Aspire – the innovation arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi – affirmed the importance of supporting Games of the Future 2025 as a global platform where sport, technology and imagination converge. He underlined the growing relevance of this emerging category of competition that blends traditional sports with digital innovation.

He said hosting Games of the Future 2025 reflects the UAE’s commitment to shaping the future of sports and technology, while elevating its global innovation profile.

The inaugural edition of Games of the Future, held in Türkiye in 2024, attracted over 2,000 athletes from 100 countries and drew a crowd of more than 300,000 spectators from around the world.

Games of the Future is a digital-physical (phygital) sporting event that combines real-world competition with virtual experiences. It features hybrid sports such as phygital football and digital shooting, alongside interactive events that blend physical and virtual elements.

The upcoming edition is expected to draw thousands of athletes and fans from across the globe for a comprehensive experience that unites athletic performance with advanced technology.