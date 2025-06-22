EU calls for return to Iran nuclear talks

BRUSSELS, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union has called on all parties involved in the Iranian nuclear programme to return to the negotiating table.

In the bloc’s first response to the recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said Iran must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons, warning that such a development would pose a threat to international security.

Kallas urged all parties to step back from escalation and resume negotiations, adding that EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss the implications of the latest developments.