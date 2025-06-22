Egypt voices deep concern over developments in Iran

CAIRO, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Iran, warning of the risks posed by a rapidly escalating situation that could threaten the security and stability of the entire region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt said the ongoing escalation could have serious consequences for both regional and international peace.

The statement stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Egypt called on all concerned parties to exercise restraint, prioritise dialogue, and pursue peaceful solutions, emphasising that resorting to military options would only lead to greater instability.