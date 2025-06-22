Qatar regrets deterioration of situation following bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities

DOHA, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar expressed regret over the deterioration of the situation following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, and is closely monitoring developments with deep concern in the aftermath of the recent attacks on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran targeting its nuclear sites.

In a statement issued Sunday, and carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the current dangerous tensions in the region could lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels.

It expressed hope that all parties will act with wisdom, exercise restraint, and avoid escalation.

