No impacts on UAE resulting from latest developments in Iran: FANR

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has reassured the public that the relevant national authorities are closely monitoring the developments related to nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FANR confirmed that it is well-informed and continuously following up on the situation, in coordination with international partners, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and receives regular updates through official channels.

FANR stated that, based on ongoing monitoring of the situation, it confirms that there are no impacts on the UAE resulting from these developments. It also urges the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours and unverified news.