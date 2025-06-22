Mansoor bin Mohammed announces Dubai Basketball Club’s EuroLeague debut for 2025-26 season

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today announced that Dubai Basketball Club has been selected to compete in the EuroLeague, one of the world’s leading top-tier professional basketball competitions, from the 2025-26 season.

“Dubai is confidently establishing itself as a global force in sport,” said H.H. Sheikh Mansoor. “The Dubai Sports Council will continue to support our clubs in achieving new milestones and creating meaningful opportunities for talented athletes to compete on the world’s biggest stages.”

Established in 2023, Dubai Basketball Club has swiftly proven its ability to take on top-tier domestic and international opponents. “In just two years, the club has demonstrated that it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the sport’s elite,” His Highness added. “Its debut in the EuroLeague will not only add strength to the competition, but also inspire athletes across the UAE to pursue their dreams on the international stage.”

The club’s multicultural roster features standout players from the UAE, the Philippines, the United States, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, Türkiye, Latvia, Italy, Bosnia, and France, coached by FIBA-licensed professionals.

Dubai Basketball Club’s EuroLeague participation follows the competition’s decision to expand the field to 20 teams as part of a long-term growth strategy aimed at increasing fixtures, intensifying rivalries and attracting new global audiences. The club will play 38 regular-season games, hosting opponents at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Dubai Basketball Club will share the court with global powerhouses such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe. Notably, the EuroLeague reaches a global television audience of over 300 million viewers annually, underscoring the scale and prestige of the competition.

Earlier this year, during the 2024-25 season, the club debuted in the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League, advancing to the semi-finals against 16 teams from six countries: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, and the UAE. This performance underscored its readiness for top-tier continental competition.

