Oman voices profound concern, condemns escalation following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites

MUSCAT, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – A spokesperson for the Omani Foreign Ministry has expressed profound concern and condemnation over the escalation caused by the United States’ direct airstrikes on targets within the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Sultanate of Oman denounces this unlawful act of aggression and urges immediate and comprehensive de-escalation.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the spokesperson warned that the US action risks widening the conflict and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, which expressly prohibits the use of force and the infringement of state sovereignty. Furthermore, international law guarantees nations the right to pursue peaceful nuclear programmes under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in compliance with established protocols.

The statement also emphasised that targeting nuclear facilities—prohibited under the Geneva Conventions due to the severe risks of radioactive contamination—further exacerbates the breach of global norms.