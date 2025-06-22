UAE announces star athletes for Asian Water Skiing and Wakeboarding Championships

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates is set to make a formidable presence at the 2025 Asian Water Skiing and Wakeboarding Championships, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 23 to 29. A select contingent of the nation's most promising athletes will compete against peers from over 20 Asian countries at Rabbit Lake, a premier aquatic sports venue.

The UAE National Team, under the expert supervision of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, comprises four exceptional athletes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Marine Sports Club: Sultan Saif Al Nuaimi, Abdulrahman Saif Al Nuaimi, Ali Saif Al Mazrouei, and Hassan Jaber Al Zaabi. The technical guidance for the team is provided by Coach Khaled Matar Saba’a, with Saeed Ahmed Al Ghaith serving as Team Manager.

Aref Al Haranki, Chairman of the Board of Ras Al Khaimah International Marine Sports Club and a Board Member of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, will join the delegation in Bangkok as the esteemed Head of Delegation. Al Haranki underscored the significance of this participation, stating, “This engagement is a crucial step in our strategic plans to elevate the sport and enhance the performance levels of our athletes. We are incredibly proud to see Emirati nationals now capable of competing and honourably representing our nation in continental championships.”

He further elaborated on the club's vision: “At the Ras Al Khaimah International Marine Sports Club, we are dedicated to solidifying the Emirate's reputation as the water skiing capital of the Gulf and Asia. This is achieved by nurturing successive generations of athletes who can proudly represent the UAE on diverse platforms and project a distinguished image of Emirati sportsmanship.”

This vital participation receives the full endorsement and steadfast support of the UAE Marine Sports Federation. The Federation remains committed to its ongoing efforts to qualify national teams and broaden international participation, with the overarching goal of fortifying the UAE's standing in aquatic sports across both Asian and global arenas.