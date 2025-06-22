Nine People of Determination at ZHO obtain 'Barista' certification

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has achieved a new global milestone, reaffirming the UAE’s leadership in empowering People of Determination (PoD) and integrating them into innovative fields.

The organisation announced that nine of its members have obtained the internationally recognised Level 1 Barista Certification from the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) making them the first People of Determination worldwide to receive this prestigious professional qualification in the field of specialty coffee.

The certified individuals work at “Bee Café”, an initiative by the organisation and the first café in the UAE to be fully operated by People of Determination. They underwent an intensive professional training program over several months, covering both theoretical and practical aspects. The training included coffee preparation skills, tasting, roasting, brewing techniques, and the use of barista equipment, all based on the highest international standards. The program was delivered in collaboration with accredited training partners of the SCA, enabling participants to successfully pass all technical assessments.

The certifications awarded to the trainees cover three major areas in specialty coffee: Introduction to Coffee, Barista Skills Foundation and Brewing Foundation.

Obtaining these internationally recognised certifications opens broad new horizons for People of Determination, including improved job opportunities locally and globally, the potential for higher income compared to uncertified peers, and possibilities for advancement to senior roles such as Head Barista, Certified Trainer, or Operations Supervisor. It also increases their eligibility for international job placements due to the global recognition of the certification.

This milestone crowns the success of Bee Café, one of the organisation’s flagship economic empowerment projects, launched in 2022 with the goal of providing real work environments for People of Determination and transforming their passion for coffee into certified professional skills and sustainable careers in the hospitality sector. The project features a comprehensive training ecosystem that includes on-the-job learning, communication and customer service skills, and self-management, making it a practical model of community inclusion and economic independence.

On this occasion, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation, expressed his pride and joy in the global achievement: “The fact that several of our PoD members have earned SCA Barista Certification reflects the determination and capability of our youth when given the right opportunity. Their accomplishment at Bee Café is not only a testament to their professional competence but also a powerful message: true empowerment begins with believing in their abilities and providing specialized training.”

Al Humaidan affirmed that Bee Café is more than just a café—it is a space of hope and a real opportunity for inclusion and creativity. It reflects the organization’s commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure People of Determination live dignified lives and access career opportunities that match their potential. He praised the Specialty Coffee Association for launching the first licensed training program for People of Determination in the field of coffee, exclusively for Zayed Higher Organization members.

This global accomplishment also highlights the ability of People of Determination in the UAE to excel in specialised and professional fields and reinforces the position of Zayed Higher Organisation as a leading entity in building sustainable models for empowering this community and enhancing their active participation in society and the labor market.

Fully operated by young People of Determination, Bee Café embodies the global call to action “Be the Change,” launched by Zayed Higher Organization to inspire individuals, institutions, and organisations to rethink perceptions of PoD capabilities and highlight their role in development, while sparking a global movement for change.

Launched as an innovative initiative, the café enables members to gain real-life work experience in a professional setting, transforming their passion for coffee into certified skills and employment opportunities. The café, which has seen remarkable success, is not only a commercial venture but also a comprehensive model for vocational rehabilitation and social inclusion.

Through their involvement, members develop public communication skills, teamwork, discipline, and financial independence, making Bee Café a living example of inclusive development and the true meaning of empowerment.s