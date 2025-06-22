GCC Secretary-General: Direct targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities risks regional escalation

RIYADH, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasised that the events in the region today, including the direct targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States, will escalate tensions and impact regional security and stability.

He also stated that the GCC reaffirms the statement issued at the 48th Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council regarding regional developments and reiterates its condemnation of anything that threatens the security and stability of the region.

Albudaiwi also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire, for all parties to make joint efforts to de-escalate tensions, to adopt diplomacy as an effective means of resolving conflicts, and to exercise the highest levels of self-restraint to spare the region and its people the dangers of war.