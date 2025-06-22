Arab League warns of consequences of escalation in region

CAIRO, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab League announced that it is following with great concern the developments following the US strikes on Iran, expressing its condemnation of any military actions that violate the sovereignty of states.

In a statement Sunday, the Arab League stressed that the current escalation will only lead to an endless cycle of ongoing violence, and tension with negative repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

The Arab League called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from being drawn into paths of escalation, stressing that diplomatic solutions remain the only way to address controversial issues.