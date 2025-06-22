Iraq expresses its deep concern, strong condemnation of targeting Iran nuclear facilities

BAGHDAD, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) --The Iraqi government today expressed its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities within the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim Alawadi stated in a statement carried by the Iraqi news agency (NA)," The Iraqi government expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities within the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability".

"Iraq reaffirms its principled rejection of the use of force in international relations and calls for full respect for the sovereignty of states and the protection of their vital infrastructure, particularly facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and used for peaceful purposes,” the statement added.

Alawadi further stated, "Iraq emphasises that military action can never serve as a substitute for dialogue and diplomacy. The continuation of such attacks risks dangerous escalation with consequences that extend beyond the borders of any single state, threatening the security of the entire region and the world.''

Alawadi affirmed,"From its unwavering commitment to regional and international peace and stability, Iraq calls for immediate de-escalation and the urgent opening of diplomatic channels to contain the situation and defuse the crisis. This must be done in a manner that safeguards collective security and upholds the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations".

