Bahrain calls for de-escalation, peace-making talks

MANAMA,22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called for gathering regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and work on peace-making talks between US and Iran.

This came in a statement release by the ministry, stressing the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic and peaceful means, which would bring peace and security to the region and spare its people the horrors and dangers of war.

Bahrain is closely monitoring developments in the region, the ministry noted.