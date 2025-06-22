Kuwait expresses deep concerns over latest developments in Iran

KUWAIT, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Kuwait expressed its deep concern on Sunday over the latest developments in Iran, namely the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's position as outlined in its statement issued on June 13, 2025, which condemned the aggression against Iran's sovereignty and the violation of international laws and conventions.

In a statement carried by KUNA, Kuwait also called on the international community and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities toward halting these violations in order to preserve security and stability in the region.

The ministry called for immediate halt to all forms of escalation and all military actions, and for resorting to dialogue, as well as intensifying efforts aimed at finding political solutions that can ensure the region's security and stability.