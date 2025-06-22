With exports to more than 90 countries, Al Barakah Dates Factory serves as leading model for growth, expansion of innovative food industries in Dubai

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai has successfully laid a strong foundation for the growth of a sustainable, competitive industrial sector that supports economic diversification. Today, it stands as a prime destination for major industrial investments, offering unique advantages — most notably a robust regulatory and legislative framework, encouraging government policies and incentives, and world-class logistics infrastructure that enables access to regional and global markets. Specialized industrial zones further provide an attractive environment for all types of industries.

Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, operating under Al Barakah Foods Holdings Limited Group and located in Dubai Industrial City, part of the TECOM Group, exemplifies thriving investment in Dubai’s industrial sector. Established in 1988, the factory has grown significantly to become the world’s largest privately owned dates factory, with cutting edge innovation that continues to elevate the date product and date ingredient industries.

In a standout performance, Al Barakah Dates Factory exports to more than 90 countries from its base in Dubai. Its largest export markets include the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. Its global clientele features some of the world’s leading food companies.

The factory has achieved remarkable success in growth and expansion, now covering 800,000 square feet — with 500,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing and cooling — whilst continuously increasing its production volume to meet rising global demand.

Yousuf Saleem, Managing Director of Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, affirmed that alongside its ongoing operational growth, the factory has strengthened its position as one of the world’s most prominent dates factories. It processes over 100,000 tons of dates annually, including more than 50,000 tons of locally grown dates from the UAE. With growing global demand for its products, the factory supplies major global players such as General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz, and Nestlé.

He said: “We are proud of the image we present to the world in reflecting the strength of the UAE’s national industries. We always keep in mind the important role we can play in supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for food innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and halal product exports. The success of Al Barakah Dates Factory — and its continued growth — is built on the unique incentives offered by Dubai to industrial investors, including the encouraging economic advantages, the high-value commercial impact of its industrial and logistics infrastructure, and the UAE’s strong international trade relationships.”

Yousuf Saleem added that one of the factory’s core strengths lies in its deeply rooted commitment to product innovation. Al Barakah Dates Factory produces a broad range of date-based products — including date paste, date syrup, date powder and sugar, chopped dates, date jam, date seed oil, and date fibers — all in high demand across global markets. It boasts high production capacity and internationally recognized quality, supported by numerous certifications such as BRCGS (Grade A), USDA & EU Organic, ESMA Halal, KLBD Kosher, and Sedex SMETA (four pillars).

These advantages position Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC as a benchmark for sustainable national food manufacturing. The factory was officially licensed by Expo 2020 to represent Emirati innovation in the dates sector, highlighting the high quality of UAE-made products.

The factory also leads globally in sustainability as the world’s first solar-powered dates factory, featuring over 6,500 solar panels and reducing around 3,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Al Barakah Dates Factory plays a key role in supporting humanitarian and charitable initiatives, reflecting a deep commitment to social responsibility and solidarity — core values of its corporate vision. The factory has made generous contributions to the “One Billion Meals Endowment” initiative and is a key partner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. It also makes regular donations to UAE food banks and supports humanitarian campaigns during Ramadan. Additional contributions include support for Al Jalila Foundation, the Faraj Fund (Ministry of Interior), and the scholarship program at the American University of Sharjah.

The success story of Al Barakah Dates Factory highlights the strength of Dubai’s pro-business economic environment and the competitive advantages it offers across sectors — enabling continuity, growth, and expansion. This is especially true for vital sectors prioritized in Dubai’s strategic vision, such as industry and food, which hold enormous potential for growth and global reach, supported by the UAE’s robust incentives to drive national export expansion.

