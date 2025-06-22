BREAKING: UAE President holds phone calls with leaders of Qatar, Kuwait, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held telephone calls with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The calls focused on the latest developments in the Middle East and the serious implications of recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran for regional peace and security.

The discussions form part of ongoing consultations led by His Highness aimed at de-escalation and restoring stability and security across the region.

During the calls, all sides emphasised that the current tensions could have grave repercussions both regionally and globally. They called on all parties to apply wisdom, prioritise dialogue and peaceful solutions, exercise maximum restraint, and avoid further escalation.

They also reaffirmed their countries’ support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation through diplomatic means.