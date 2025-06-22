Macron calls on his Iranian counterpart to resume diplomatic dialogue, demands reduction in tension

PARIS, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to urgently resume diplomatic talks amid rising regional tensions following airstrikes targeting sites linked to Iran's nuclear programme.

In an official statement, the Élysée Palace said that during a phone call with the Iranian president, Macron expressed deep concern over the gravity of the current escalation, emphasising that the only path to avoiding a worsening crisis lies in diplomatic solutions and direct dialogue.

The statement noted that the French president stressed the importance of returning to international commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and the need for Iran’s full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Macron also pointed out that the current tensions do not serve the region’s stability, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to an uncalculated escalation.