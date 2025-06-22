Armenian President receives Secretary-General of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

YEREVAN,22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, received Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, during his participation in the Third International Conference on Social Justice hosted in the capital, Yerevan.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan praised the efforts of Dr. Al Ghaith in promoting and spreading the values of tolerance and universal human values.

The two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in the fields of education, youth programmes, and cultural initiatives to strengthen ties between peoples, in light of the growing partnership between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates. They emphasised the importance of promoting values of tolerance and mutual respect as foundations for regional peace.

Both parties welcomed the International Conference on Social Justice as a vital platform for advancing global human values and enhancing international dialogue.