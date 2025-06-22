France voices concern over US strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities

PARIS, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – France has taken note with concern of the strikes carried out last night by the United States of America against three sites in Iran’s nuclear programme.

France was neither involved in these strikes nor in their planning., according to a statement issued today by Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

‘’We urge the parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid any escalation that could lead to an extension of the conflict. In this context, our priority is to ensure the safety of our agents and nationals, as well as that of our interests and partners in the region,'' he said, affirming that France has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons.

‘’France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Treaty of Non-Proliferation. We remain ready to contribute to this in conjunction with our partners,'' he added.

‘’France has taken due note of the statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which confirms at this stage that no high level of radiation has been detected,'' he said.