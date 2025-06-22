Türkiye expresses its deep concern about potential repercussions of US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

ANKARA, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Türkiye has voiced strong concern following the United States’ strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that the action could dangerously escalate the conflict and trigger a global crisis.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “As Türkiye, we have consistently warned about the risk of the conflict, sparked by Israeli aggression, spreading throughout the region and destabilising the security environment. The US attack carried out today on Iran’s nuclear facilities has elevated that risk to its highest level.”

The ministry called on all parties to exercise restraint and immediately halt hostilities.

“The current developments could escalate the regional conflict into a global one. We do not want to see this catastrophic scenario materialise,” it added.

Ankara stressed that the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved through diplomacy, not force, and urged the international community to support negotiations.

It also called on all parties involved to "act responsibly, mutually cease attacks immediately and avoid steps that could lead to further loss of life and destruction.

"The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program is through negotiations. We call on the international community to support efforts to find a diplomatic solution between the parties," it said. Türkiye also voiced its readiness to fulfill its responsibilities and "make constructive contributions," the ministry said.