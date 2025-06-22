Iran: No danger to residents near nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, Fordow

TEHRAN, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The Iranian government has confirmed that there is no danger to residents of areas near the nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow following the U.S. airstrikes that occurred at dawn today.

Tasnim News Agency quoted Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokesperson, as saying in statements today that the Israeli attacks - in general - have so far resulted in the deaths of 55 women and children, injuries to 209 others, as well as damage to six ambulance buildings and the killing or injury of 18 medical personnel.

