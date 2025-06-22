Austria confirms bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities 'dramatic step', calls for political solution

VIENNA, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger described the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities as a “dramatic step” and called for political solutions on the matter, rejecting the escalation of the cycle of violence.

In a statement, Meinl-Reisinger affirmed her country’s firm stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, saying that Austria will continue to support diplomacy over escalation, and emphasised the importance of upholding international law. She urged all parties to “immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.”

She also warned of developments that could jeopardise diplomatic efforts, stating: “It must be made clear that Iran’s threats of a potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty would endanger the path back to diplomacy.”