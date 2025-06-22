UAE tops final day of UAE National Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE National Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today with great success at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) in cooperation with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, ran for three days and witnessed record participation from 1,455 male and female athletes representing 77 countries and over 86 specialised academies.

The final day featured high-level performances in the amateur and professional divisions, with the closing bouts showcasing the remarkable progress and global spread of the sport. The UAE claimed the top spot in the overall team rankings with 299,700 points, followed by Brazil in second place with 98,000 points, and Colombia in third with 68,100 points.

The matches were attended by Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Tariq Omar Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, who awarded the winners. Since its inception, the championship has embodied the institutional efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and AJP to organize world-class tournaments, offering a professional competitive environment that hones athletes’ skills and contributes to their global ranking under the AJP system.

Commenting on the event, Tariq Omar Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said: “The UAE National Championship is a cornerstone on our calendar, playing a vital role in building a strong technical base and enhancing competitiveness both locally and internationally. We thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, under the leadership of Abdulmunam Al Hashmi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and First Vice President of the International Federation, for their continued support. The tournament delivered high standards in organization, participation, and fan engagement, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for jiu-jitsu. We now look forward to the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour, taking place next week in Istanbul, marking a strong start to the new season.”

Several gold medalists expressed their pride in winning at such a prestigious event and praised the AJP for organizing competitions of this caliber.

Sultan Jabr, who won gold in the professional brown belt 69kg division, said: “Winning this championship is especially meaningful due to its high technical level and the fact that it’s held in Abu Dhabi—the world capital of jiu-jitsu. It’s a real opportunity for us to grow and compete with the best.”

Ubaid Al Ketbi, gold medalist in the professional 62kg division, added:“The matches were intense and full of technical lessons. These kinds of tournaments are exactly what we need to progress toward professionalism.”

Over its three days, the championship featured standout participation across various divisions including youth, kids, masters, amateurs, and professionals of both genders. This comprehensive representation solidified the event’s standing as a key stop on the competitive jiu-jitsu calendar.

The jiu-jitsu community now sets its sights on the launch of the 2024–2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour, which kicks off in Istanbul in the first week of July, with wide international participation expected.