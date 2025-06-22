OIC expresses its concern over targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities

JEDDAH, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed deep concern over the recent developments involving the targeting of nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a ‘’dangerous escalation'' that could further heighten tensions and threaten peace, security, and stability in the region.

In a statement issued today, the OIC General Secretariat condemned and denounced the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and of international laws and charters, calling for the avoidance of escalation, the exercise of restraint and calm, the prioritisation of dialogue, and a return to negotiations and peaceful solutions.