Japan calls for calm following US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities

TOKYO, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his "deep concern" over the developments in Iran, emphasising that the priority is to "de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible." He also stressed the "need to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program."

Ishiba issued direct instructions to relevant ministries and agencies to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the Middle East and to closely monitor any impact on the country’s energy supplies.

In response to these directives, the Japanese government has continued the evacuation of its nationals, successfully securing the exit of 108 individuals — including citizens and their family members — from Iran and Israel.

To support future operations, Japan has placed two C-2 military transport aircraft on standby at its base in Djibouti.