UN Security Council holds Emergency Meeting to discuss regional developments

NEW YORK, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting today, Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. New York time, to discuss recent developments in the region, particularly the evolving situation between Iran and Israel, as well as the Iranian nuclear programme.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to deliver a statement during the meeting, outlining the world organisation’s position on the evolving developments. Council members will also hear briefings from Miroslav Jenča, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas in the Department of Political Affairs, and Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).