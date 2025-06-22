RTA expands Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to boost capacity by 65%

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Emaar Properties, has announced the expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to accommodate growing passenger demand, particularly during New Year’s Eve, public holidays, and national events and holidays. The project expands the station’s area from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres, increasing its hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers, registering 65% rise. Once complete, the station will serve up to 220,000 passengers per day.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said: “The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is a key hub in the Dubai Metro network, thanks to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Downtown. It serves as a convenient and efficient gateway for residents and visitors, particularly during large-scale events and holidays, particularly New Year’s Eve, Eids, national events and public holidays.”

“This expansion project responds to sustained and rising demand for metro services, with projections extending to 2040. Passenger numbers during New Year’s Eve exceed 110,000, and the station has recorded an average annual rider-ship growth of 7.5% over the past five years,” he stated.

Al Tayer added: “Since its opening in early 2010, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has experienced consistent growth in usage. Passenger numbers rose from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, reaching 7.885 million in 2019, averaging 43,000 boarding and alighting daily.”

“In 2022, the figure climbed to 8.827 million, surpassed 10.202 million in 2023 (56,000 daily average), and exceeded 10.577 million in 2024, with nearly 58,000 daily boarding and alighting,” he revealed.

He explained that, in addition to the planned expansion of the station’s area from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres, the project included provisions for enhancing entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate access, expanding concourse and platform areas, installing additional escalators and elevators, and separating entry and exit gates to optimise passenger movement. It also included increasing the number of fare gates and expanding commercial spaces to boost revenue. Further elements included integration with public transport and other mobility modes, along with landscaping enhancements.

The architectural design of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station follows the same concept applied to elevated stations on the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro. Inspired by the shape of a seashell, the station maintains an interior design philosophy that prioritises safety, security, and ease of movement.

It emphasises clarity and simplicity while reducing walking distances wherever possible. The internal layout preserves visual connectivity, and ground-level entrances are seamlessly integrated with public transport and alternative mobility options such as bicycles and e-scooters. The station also offers direct pedestrian access and smooth integration with the surrounding urban environment.

It is designed to be fully inclusive, considering the needs of People of Determination, senior citizens, residents, and parents with strollers.

