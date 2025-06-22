FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Yildiz stars as Juventus see off Wydad

PHILADELPHIA, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Juventus FC secured their second win at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ after an outstanding display from Kenan Yildiz against Wydad AC in Philadelphia.

For the second game in a row, Wydad got off to the worst possible start when Juventus scored with their very first attack in the sixth minute. A patient build-up saw Kephren Thuram thread a clever reverse pass to Yildiz. The Turkish star's shot took a nick off Abdelmounaim Boutouil and the ball squeezed in at the near post.

If he was unlucky not to get the credit for the opener, there was no doubting where the credit belonged ten minutes later when Yildiz produced an early goal of the tournament contender. Good work from Andrea Cambiaso created the chance, and the Juve youngster absolutely fizzed an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner to give keeper Mehdi Benabid no chance.

However, Wydad gave themselves a lifeline in the 25th minute when Thembinkosi Lorch collected Nordin Amrabat's pass and clipped a tidy finish past Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio.