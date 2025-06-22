Saudi Crown Prince affirms priority of regional de-escalation, in calls with French President, Italy's PM

JEDDAH, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia affirmed Kingdom's position calling for all efforts to be made to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve all disputes through diplomatic means.

This came during two separate phone calls the Saudi Crown Prince received today from French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The calls included discussions on the escalating developments in the region and the repercussions of recent military operations, particularly the US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.