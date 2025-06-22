UAE President discusses regional developments in phone calls with Sultan of Oman, French President, Italian Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.

The calls discussed the escalation unfolding in the Middle East and its potential serious repercussions for regional security and stability, following the recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the calls, His Highness and the leaders underlined the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to bring about an immediate end to the escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to contain the crisis and reach a peaceful solution. They stressed the need to spare the region and its peoples further crises and to safeguard regional peace and stability.