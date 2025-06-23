UAE Team Emirates-XRG achieves double triumph in Europe

GENEVA/BRUSSELS, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG capped a landmark weekend with a sensational double victory as João Almeida clinched the overall title at the Tour de Suisse, while Filippo Baroncini sealed his first General Classification triumph at the Baloise Belgium Tour.

The two victories also marked a major milestone for the team—the 50th win of the 2025 season.

João Almeida produced a clinical ride on the final Stage 8 uphill time trial, overturning a 33-second deficit to leapfrog Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa–B&B Hotels) and secure overall victory at the Tour de Suisse.

Almeida’s win in the 10.1 km mountain test confirmed his consistency and tactical brilliance throughout the week having clawed back seconds since losing over three minutes on a wet stage 1. He would go on to redeem himself with three stage victories and also claimed the black points jersey.

Commenting on his winning, Almeida said, “You should never give up. Sometimes things go wrong and nothing is perfect, but you need to keep trying. We kept trying and we did it. I’ll have time to enjoy this win, and I’ll be ready for the Tour de France.”

Meanwhile, Filippo Baroncini wrapped up a breakthrough performance at the Baloise Belgium Tour, defending his overall lead on the final flat stage in Brussels to claim his first-ever stage race GC victory.

The Italian moved into the violet leader’s jersey after Stage 4 in Durbuy and, with the full backing of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad, held off all challengers to seal the overall classification by a slim but decisive margin.