Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 11th International Day of Yoga celebration in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, held as part of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports Festival at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India in the UAE, under the theme: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

The celebration brought together over 1,000 participants from various nationalities and cultures, reflecting the spirit of openness and coexistence that characterises the UAE society.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his delight in participating in this annual occasion, praising yoga for its vital role in promoting balance between mind and body and emphasising the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and India.

He said, “I am pleased to be with you today to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, which reflects our ongoing commitment to this ancient practice rooted in Indian wisdom and embraced by peace-loving people around the world. Our shared presence this morning is a living testament to the profound friendship between India and the UAE, and to the strong ties that unite our nations across economic, political, cultural, and social domains.”

He added, “This year, as we mark the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE, we also celebrate the core values of compassion, dialogue, peace, and mutual respect—values promoted by yoga and essential to building cohesive, connected societies.”

Sheikh Nahyan further emphasised the relevance of this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” and said, “Our well-being as individuals is inseparable from the well-being of our planet. Yoga teaches us how to listen—to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us.”

He continued, “Our national commitment to well-being stems from the vision of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues under the wise and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness has built a safe, prosperous, and inclusive society that prioritises health, happiness, and the full potential of every individual.”

The minister noted that it is no coincidence the event is supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, saying, “This partnership, along with the enthusiastic participation of students and families, affirms our belief that nurturing both mind and body from an early age builds strong and compassionate communities.”

He also commended the engagement of students, stating, “Our students—our future leaders—are learning lessons today that go beyond the classroom. They are discovering their role in the world, seeing the power of unity and shared experience, and realising that each of us has the ability to shape a better future.”

In conclusion, he said, “This global celebration is a moment to express our gratitude, especially to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating this day in 2014, and to all those who helped organise this event—teachers, practitioners, and community leaders. Your efforts nurture understanding, spread tolerance, and promote peace. Let us leave today with a renewed commitment to unity, believing that as one human family, we can care for One Earth and nurture One Health.”

The celebration was attended by several ambassadors to the UAE, including Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India; Ramūnas Davidonis, Ambassador of Lithuania; Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of Peru; Tarik Ahamed, Ambassador of Bangladesh; Emilio Ben Gudos, Ambassador of Spain; and Anders Hansen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Also in attendance were Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC; Said Al Ajeel, President of the Arab Mini-Football Federation and Vice President of the UAE Sports for All Federation; Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Ahmed Shaker, CEO of Capital 360; Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Director of Corporate Communications at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Saif Al Rashdi, Director of Protocol and Operations at ADNEC; and renowned Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

Talal Al Hashemi expressed pride in the event’s success, highlighting that the high turnout from across society reflects the growing awareness of yoga as a healthy lifestyle.