National Human Rights Institution, Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) and the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee have discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation and enhance coordination on the implementation mechanisms of the Charter.

The meeting also explored advancing institutional efforts to adopt best practices in promoting fundamental rights and freedoms.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and a delegation from the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee led by its Chairperson, Counsellor Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi.

The delegation was briefed on the NHRI’s mandate and functions as an independent national institution and its central role in supporting and advancing the human rights agenda in the UAE. Discussions highlighted the NHRI’s alignment with international, regional, and national human rights frameworks.