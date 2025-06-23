Ministerial Development Council reviews key government reports

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The Council reviewed several key reports and updates on the progress of government programmes and initiatives.

The meeting’s agenda included discussions on proposed regulatory decisions related to donation policies, the tax system, and government services.

The Council also reviewed updates on the implementation of policies and programmes related to national housing, education, labour market, food safety, climate change and saving environment. And reviewed the achievements of “Make it in the Emirates”.

Ministries’ and federal entities’ reports on advancing the efficiency of the federal government sector were also reviewed.

In governmental work affairs, the Council reviewed recommendations from the Federal National Council on bolstering the performance of public sector employees and strengthening the role of government media channels in protecting the national identity.

The meetings also discussed the Federal National Council’s requests regarding the government’s efforts to improve the quality of life for People of Determination and ensure their inclusion in both education and the labour market.

