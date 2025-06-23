UAE wraps up successful participation in Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has successfully concluded its prominent participation in the Beijing International Book Fair, achieving a distinguished cultural milestone.

The United Arab Emirates House pavilion, organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, offered a vivid portrayal of the country's rich cultural and creative landscape. It attracted thousands of visitors with an interest in Emirati cultural affairs.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, affirmed that the UAE pavilion's participation in the fair provided a comprehensive overview of the UAE as a leading nation in the cultural and knowledge sectors. He noted that the pavilion also contributed to strengthening bilateral ties with China.

Al Hammadi praised the pavilion's role in showcasing the UAE’s cultural diversity and intellectual renaissance, while highlighting the depth and advancement of Emirati-Chinese relations, particularly in the cultural field.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited the United Arab Emirates House pavilion. The visit underscored the deep-rooted cultural ties between the UAE and China.

Li toured the various sections of the pavilion, received a detailed overview of key Emirati publications on display, and reviewed examples of joint cultural initiatives between the two countries. He commended the pavilion’s organisation and innovative presentation.

This participation aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance its global cultural presence and deepen cooperation with international partners, particularly in the knowledge and creative sectors.

The Beijing International Book Fair featured more than 1,700 exhibitors from 80 countries and regions, showcasing 220,000 Chinese and international books and hosting over 1,000 cultural events. The fair welcomed more than 300,000 visitors from 110 countries and regions.