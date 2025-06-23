Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce strengthen bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Competition Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism held a coordination meeting with the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Centre at Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral collaboration, with a shared commitment to supporting competition and enabling fair business practices across fast-growing economic and technological sectors.

During their meeting, both sides discussed mechanisms to monitor monopolistic behaviour in digital markets and the activation of legal enforcement tools aimed at fostering transparent and fair business environments.

They underscored the importance of stimulating private sector investment and highlighted the vital role of technical knowledge-sharing and human capacity-building in reinforcing their respective position in regional and global competition policy forums.

The UAE side presented its regulatory framework governing competition in the digital economy, highlighting best practices in handling complaints related to eCommerce platforms, in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 36 of 2023 regarding Regulating Competition.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen collaboration during the upcoming phase by developing an action plan, which includes organising technical workshops on the digital platform economy and facilitating data and expertise exchange to support cross-border studies and research.

