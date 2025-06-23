Sharjah Ruler issues decree-law on human resources

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has recently announced a new law regarding the Sharjah Department of Human Resources.

This law will affect all employees working in government agencies, even those that currently have their own human resources rules in place until new ones are created. These agencies must share important information like salaries and other employee details with the Department of Human Resources using approved electronic systems.

The motivation behind this law is to keep up with changes in human resources practices and to improve the work environment, which in turn benefits society as a whole. This law will serve as the foundation for how human resources will be managed in Sharjah, and more detailed regulations will follow later.

As part of this new initiative, a permanent group called the "Supreme Committee for Human Resources" will be set up within the Sharjah Executive Council. The details about how this committee will be formed, its members, and how it will operate will be decided by the Council based on suggestions from the Human Resources Department.

The Decree-Law defines the responsibilities of the Higher Committee for Human Resources as follows:

a. Study and contribute to the interpretation of human resources-related legislation referred to it by the Council or Department, and then present it to the Council.

b. Express an opinion on matters referred to it by the Ruler, the Council, or the Department.

c. Review and adjudicate grievances and complaints submitted to it by employees, and submit any recommendations it deems appropriate to the Council after fulfilling the grievance requirements stipulated in the bylaws.

d. Any other duties assigned to it by the Council.

The Decree-Law includes several amendments and legal provisions related to the organisational structure, the job description and classification system, and the eligibility, conditions, and controls for appointments, so that citizens and children of female citizens have priority for appointment. Non-citizens may be appointed on contracts in accordance with the executive regulations.

The Decree-Law also includes employment systems, employee training and qualification, and performance evaluation.

The Decree-Law also addresses legal provisions pertaining to the formation of specialised committees, bonuses, promotions, and status settlement, in addition to working hours and leave entitlements for employees, transfers, secondment, loan, and overtime.

The Decree-Law, through its legal provisions, defines the system of job discipline and work conduct, guarantees and liability for administrative violations, investigations and their procedures, in addition to administrative penalties, the lapse of violations and grievances, end-of-service benefits, the validity of delegation and final provisions, and enforcement and publication.