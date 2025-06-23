Indian Businesses top list of nationalities of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce during Q1 2025

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- A new analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian-owned businesses topped the list of non-Emirati companies joining the chamber in Q1 2025.

A total of 4,543 new members from India joined during the three-month period, representing year-over-year (YoY) growth of 4.4% and underlining the vital economic role played by Indian companies as Dubai’s largest foreign business community.

Pakistan followed in second place, with 2,154 new companies registering as members of the chamber during the first quarter of the year. 1,362 new Egyptian companies joined the chamber, placing the country third among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The number of new companies from Bangladesh achieved significant year-over-year growth of 28.5%, with 817 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 678 new companies, while Syria secured sixth place on the list with 462 new member companies. Companies from Jordan claimed the seventh spot, with 350 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

China ranked eighth on the list, with 347 new Chinese companies registering as members of the chamber. Türkiye secured the ninth spot with 329 new members, while Iraq came tenth with 303 new companies.

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber during Q1 2025, the wholesale and retail trade sector ranked first, accounting for 36.2% of new registrations. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 35.4% of the total.

This was followed by the construction sector in third place at 16.7%, and the social and personal services sector, which ranked fourth with 7.7%. The transport, storage, and communications sector secured fifth place on the list with 7.5%.