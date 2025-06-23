‘Nokhatha Abu Dhabi’ marine programme set to launch on June 30

ABU DHABI, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has announced the launch of the “Nokhatha Abu Dhabi” programme on June 30.

The programme will run for two months and is expected to attract over 200 participants, including sailors and sailing enthusiasts.

The initiative aims to promote the culture of traditional sailing among the younger generations and strengthen their connection with the UAE’s maritime heritage. It focuses on training participants in the fundamental skills of sailing and dhow navigation, preparing them to compete in the 22-foot dhow sailing races.

In addition, the programme seeks to discover young talents through specialised teams that will monitor and evaluate participants, paving the way for their advancement to compete in the 43-foot and 60-foot dhow categories. This ensures the continuity of the traditional sport and nurtures a new generation of nokhathas capable of preserving and carrying forward the maritime legacy.

The programme will be held on the shores of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and will consist of a series of weekly training sessions within a set time frame.

This initiative aligns with the Academy’s strategic vision, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, to preserve the UAE’s maritime heritage and present it in a modern format that resonates with youth aspirations. It also reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to supporting heritage sports, in line with the announcement of 2025 as the “Year of Community.”