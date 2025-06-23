Sultan bin Ahmed hails UOS ranking 1st in UAE

SHARJAH, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, has congratulated the University of Sharjah for achieving the top spot in the UAE in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Global Universities rankings.

Additionally, the university made a remarkable leap of 106 places in the QS World University Rankings, now sitting at 328th in the world.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan expressed his pride in the university's growth in various global rankings, highlighting that these accomplishments reflect its esteemed status both locally and internationally. He acknowledged the unwavering support from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the hard work of the university's Board of Trustees, administrative and academic staff, and students, all of whom play crucial roles in this successful journey.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that excellence isn't just about numbers; it's also about the positive impact the university has in areas like academics, research, and community service. He described this achievement as a significant milestone, showcasing the university's increasing reputation for scientific research, educational quality, and its openness to global collaboration.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also reaffirmed the university’s dedication to education that prioritizes research, establishing partnerships with reputable institutions worldwide, and fostering a diverse, engaging learning environment. This approach aims to help the university maintain its upward trajectory and strive for even greater success.

The U.S. News & World Report's Best Global Universities ranking is a highly respected assessment that evaluates universities based on various measurable indicators, particularly focusing on research and global academic influence. This ranking includes over 2,000 universities from more than 100 countries, making it a valuable tool for students, researchers, and educational institutions alike.

The University of Sharjah has made impressive strides in the QS World University Rankings for 2026, moving up 106 places from 434th to 328th. This significant improvement highlights the university's growing presence in the global education landscape, especially amid fierce competition in higher education.

With a student body of over 20,000 from more than 95 nationalities, 15 colleges, 147 academic programmes, and 80 research groups, the university is dedicated to innovation and academic excellence.

The QS World University Rankings is one of the most recognised rankings in the world and considers factors like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, and international diversity among students and staff. This comprehensive ranking covers over 1,500 universities globally and serves as an important measure of educational quality and competitiveness in the higher education sector.