Arab League condemns terror attack on church in Syria

CAIRO, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Syria, which resulted in multiple casualties.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit expressed the Arab League’s deep concern over the targeting of civilians in a place of worship, warning of the serious repercussions such acts could have on security and stability in Syria.

He pointed to the continued danger posed by terrorist organisations, particularly so-called Daesh, as their risks have increased due to the chaos and insecurity.

He also expressed hope that the Syrian government would be able to confront these terrorist organisations and others targeting civil peace in Syria and the region.

Aboul Gheit affirmed the Arab League’s solidarity with the Syrian government and people. He reiterated the League’s support for efforts to achieve a peaceful transitional process that safeguards the rights of all Syrians and fulfils their aspirations for stability and development.