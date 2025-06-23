Abu Dhabi University rises 110 places in QS World University Rankings 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, climbing 110 places to secure a global position of 391, earning a prestigious spot among the top 400 universities worldwide.

The leap underscores ADU’s commitment to the continued delivery of globally competitive academic programmes and innovative research, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in higher education.

Regionally, ADU has advanced to fifth place among 12 UAE-based higher education institutions, up two positions from the previous year. The results follow enhanced data validation techniques introduced by QS, designed to elevate data quality and improve the reliability of reputation measures across institutions. The university’s progress is reflected across several key indicators, with notable improvements in employer reputation, academic reputation, and citations per faculty, underscoring its expanding influence in research, thought leadership, and graduate employability.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented, "This consistent rise in the QS World University Rankings reflects the steady momentum we have built over the years through a clear strategic vision and purposeful academic investment. Year after year, we continue to climb the global rankings, driven by a commitment to excellence in teaching, impactful research, and international collaboration. We are proud to be among the top 400 universities globally, an affirmation of the quality of our programmes and their alignment with international standards. We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will thrive, innovate, and contribute to the UAE’s national agenda and beyond, across diverse sectors.”

He added, “As we mark this achievement, I extend my sincere gratitude to our students, faculty, researchers, and staff whose dedication has made this milestone possible."

The QS World University Rankings, a leading global benchmark for academic institutions, continues to evolve its methodology to reflect a more holistic view of higher education impact, including reputation, diversity, sustainability, and global engagement.

ADU’s strong performance across these pillars reflects its inclusive environment, diverse academic community, and dedication to societal advancement, all of which align closely with the UAE’s Year of Community and its emphasis on fostering connected, empowered communities driven by knowledge and innovation.