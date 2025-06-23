Ammar bin Humaid chairs Ajman Executive Council meeting; approves 'Balanced Summer' initiative

AJMAN, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, presided over the Council’s meeting today at the Emiri Court, during which the Council approved the "Balanced Summer'' initiative for Ajman Government employees.

The initiative aims to promote work-life balance and enhance the quality of life for employees during the summer, while also encouraging family cohesion, in alignment with the "Year of Community" initiatives.

As part of the initiative, all government employees in Ajman will work remotely on Fridays, with 100% remote work in effect from July 1 to August 22, 2025. Additionally, working hours from Monday to Thursday will be reduced from eight hours to seven hours, running from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm.

These adjustments will be applied while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services through flexible internal arrangements across government entities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said that the Government of Ajman, under the leadership and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, places great emphasis on providing a flexible and motivating work environment that takes into account the professional and social needs of employees.

The Crown Prince of Ajman highlighted that family and social stability for employees is a fundamental pillar of the emirate’s development journey, affirming that human well-being remains a permanent priority, as it is the most vital factor in enhancing institutional efficiency and improving the quality of government performance.

He added, ‘’Through the ‘Balanced Summer’ initiative, we aim to promote environmental sustainability by reducing daily commuting emissions, in alignment with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 to build a more balanced and sustainable society.”

The Human Resources Department- Ajman, incoordination with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, will oversee the implementation of the initiative, develop flexible organisational models, and submit an evaluation report by the end of September 2025 on its impact on performance, employee satisfaction, and community well-being.

The “Balanced Summer” initiative reflects the Ajman Government’s commitment to employee welfare, by offering a flexible work environment that strikes a healthy balance between personal and professional life, contributing to greater productivity and employee happiness.

The Council also discussed other issues on its agenda.