Al Marar leads UAE delegation to 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

ISTANBUL, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held under the theme ‘The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a Transforming World’ from June 21-22 in Istanbul.

During the session, the UAE’s delegation affirmed the importance of advancing joint efforts to address regional and international challenges, while focusing on dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools to resolving conflicts.

Moreover, the delegation emphasised the UAE’s commitment to consolidating peace and stability, ending extremism and violence, and fostering political solutions to crises, including the Palestinian cause. In this regard, the delegation reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, stressing the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state through the two-state solution.

The delegation underscored the UAE’s profound concern over Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, and stressed the importance of facilitating a transition toward a civilian-led political process, independent from military control and supported by the international community. Furthermore, the delegation highlighted the need to implement urgent steps to protect civilians, facilitate the immediate, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid through all possible means, and prevent either warring party from weaponising or politicalising aid.

The delegation further expressed the UAE’s rejection of the baseless allegations made by the Port Sudan Authority, highlighting the ruling of the International Court of Justice on May 5, 2025, to dismiss the case against the UAE. This outcome reaffirms that these allegations were unfounded and lack any basis. The delegation underlined the UAE’s continued support for achieving a peaceful solution in Sudan, and emphasised that the UAE has provided over USD680 million since the outbreak of the conflict.

The delegation’s remarks also underscored the UAE’s achievements in the fields of technology, AI, and sustainability, including introducing an AI curriculum in government schools, and achieving leading positions in Global Competitiveness Indicators.

Furthermore, the delegation highlighted the UAE’s commitment toward a green transition through initiatives such as Net-Zero 2050’ and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’.

The delegation also emphasised the UAE’s foreign policy commitment to foreign aid and underscored the launch of ‘Erth Zayed Philanthropies,’ which aligns with the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.