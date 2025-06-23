FNC holds special ‘UAE–EU’ session

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) convened a special "UAE–European" session today, chaired by its Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, as part of the second term of the 18th legislative chapter.

The session was held at the Zayed Hall at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and witnessed the presence of Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, alongside several ministers, senior officials, and ambassadors of European Union member states accredited to the UAE.

The session opened with a welcome speech by Saqr Ghobash, in which he extended a warm greeting to Roberta Metsola and her accompanying delegation.

He also welcomed Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also in attendance were EU ambassadors, European business leaders who have established companies and ventures in the UAE, members of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Emirates Youth Councils, and the Children's Parliament.

In his remarks, Ghobash expressed gratitude for Metsola’s visit, emphasising that such engagements reaffirm the UAE’s belief in constructive dialogue, openness to the world, and the values of human tolerance as pathways to peace and prosperity.

“We are honoured by your presence as esteemed guests,” he said. “We also celebrate your role as partners in a dialogue rooted in shared parliamentary values, values that reflect a unity of conscience in our common humanity and a mutual effort to promote noble policies that place human dignity at the forefront.”

He paid tribute to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy continues under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

FNC Speaker stressed that this visit signals a deepening of parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament. “It marks the beginning of a broader path for future joint initiatives on critical global concerns,” he added, “including peace, sustainable development, climate safety, and the protection of societies from extremist and hate-driven rhetoric.”

Saqr Ghobash emphasised that the tragic humanitarian deterioration unfolding in the Gaza Strip compels the international community to elevate the voice of wisdom, advocate for an immediate de-escalation, ensure the protection of civilians, and work toward a ceasefire that paves the way for a political resolution, one that restores hope for peace and security to the Palestinian people.

He further stressed that from the same principled stance, the UAE reaffirms its deep concern over the ongoing regional tensions, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, which pose serious risks and could drag the region into unprecedented instability.

“In this context,” he said, “we underscore the UAE’s consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue must prevail as the only means to resolve disputes. Comprehensive approaches that promote stability, prosperity, and justice are essential. In times like these, wisdom and responsibility demand sincere engagement in addressing the region’s chronic challenges through negotiation.”

In her address to the FNC, Metsola said that relations between the European Union and the UAE have entered a new phase of renewed partnership. This partnership, she said, is grounded in the principles of peace, prosperity, and a forward-looking openness.

She praised the UAE as a global model for coexistence and progress, and for building partnerships based on dialogue, trust, and shared responsibility.

Metsola also commended Abu Dhabi’s international stature as a symbol of peaceful coexistence and stability, and lauded the UAE’s efforts to promote parliamentary diplomacy and its leadership in supporting global peace.

“I stand before you today representing 450 million European citizens,” she said, “carrying a message of hope and optimism that this visit will mark a new beginning for strengthening our bilateral ties and expanding the horizons of partnership between the European Parliament and the UAE through constructive dialogue and cooperation.”

She further highlighted the strong economic ties between the two sides, noting that the European Union is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, with mutual investments totaling €328 billion.

She also pointed to tourism, educational exchange, and cultural cooperation as key pillars in strengthening the bilateral partnership.

The President of the European Parliament affirmed that, “the partnership between the European Union and the UAE is entering a new phase of strategic cooperation. With genuine political will and mutual understanding, this relationship is well-positioned to advance toward broader horizons of peace, development, and prosperity.”