Al-Azhar condemns bombing of 'Mar Elias' Church; offers condolences to Syrian people

CAIRO, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted the Mar Elias Church in the Al-Duwaila’a area east of Damascus, claiming the lives of dozens of innocent civilians and injuring many others. The attack was carried out by a “brutal terrorist” devoid of all sense of humanity and compassion.

In a statement, Al-Azhar affirmed that such barbaric crimes are in complete contradiction with the purposes of divine religions and the teachings of human ethics. They represent a blatant violation of the human right to life, safety, and worship, and they inflame sectarian strife among citizens of the same nation.

Al-Azhar called on everyone to stand firmly against this dark terrorism in all its forms and exert every effort to stabilise the region, protect civilians, and save them from the grip of violence and abhorrent sectarianism.