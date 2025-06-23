ForsaTEK 2025 offers platform for high-impact, scalable innovation

DUBAI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the third edition of ForsaTEK, the innovation platform and annual event organised by the Emirates Group.

The event was attended by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, along with a number of senior executives from the Emirates Group.

The annual event is held at the Emirates Group Headquarters and showcases advanced technology partnerships, promising startups, thought-provoking discussions, and emerging talent developing innovative concepts that aim to drive transformative change.

This year's forum themes highlighted how artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things are reshaping the aviation sector, while also emphasising the crucial role of human engagement in embracing technology and maximising its effectiveness.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, “Building on the success of the first two editions, ForsaTEK 2025 underpins the Emirates Group’s continued commitment to anchoring the next wave of innovations within our business, scaling up existing innovations, supporting startups, and creating a powerful testbed of partnerships that introduce fresh solutions and propel our digital future forward.

"The high impact showcases at every part of the innovation pipeline at ForsaTEK 2025 demonstrate how the Emirates Group is building an ecosystem to push new boundaries in AI, technology, research, and digital adoption. We hope all our teams and partners leave the event feeling inspired by tomorrow's possibilities and determined to weave innovation, both big and small, into their everyday work lives."

This year, ForsaTEK featured over 40 in-house and partner showcases, strategically organised across the innovation pipeline spectrum, from early-stage research and prototyping, to proof-of-concept trials, and fully launched initiatives being scaled up.

Fully launched initiatives included Transguard and Emirates Group Security’s advanced autonomous robotics to enhance urban safety and security; dnata Cargo’s autonomous drone system for inventory validation; dnata’s 3D prototyping and custom manufacturing of spare parts; Emirates Airport Services’ AI-enabled aircraft turnaround analysis and resource optimisation system, amongst other aviation and customer-centric innovations.

The Trial Zone included several accessibility initiatives including Glidance’s groundbreaking self-guided mobility aid enabling safe, independent navigation for the visually impaired; the JeffCAN immersive media chair, blending sensory design and technology to support and engage neurodiverse passengers; the Airbus Accessible and Inclusive cabin featuring a Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) lavatory and personal wheelchair onboard. Maintenance and engineering trials featured an AI and computer vision platform for fast, accurate engine part detection and identification; Apple Vision Pro-based augmented reality maintenance for enhanced visualisation of brake, wheel, and APU assemblies, and drone-based aircraft inspections, for fast, safe, and accurate aircraft exterior inspections.

A pitch zone also featured 13 start-ups showcasing their ideas to a panel of VIPs, investors, and tech industry representatives. People and youth engagement areas within the Experience Zone were also activated to showcase innovation journeys and enhance visitor engagement.

Sarah Al Amiri delivered ForsaTEK 2025’s opening keynote, focused around the ‘disruption of technology on public education’. The UAE recently announced the integration of AI into all levels of school curricula to prepare the nation’s youth for a world increasingly shaped by a rapidly evolving tech landscape, as well as positioning the UAE as a major global player in artificial intelligence.

The event’s exciting programme also included world-renowned tech experts and academics like Dr. Mark Esposito, Geostrategist and Advisor at the World Economic Forum and Harvard University Innovation Researcher delving into topics like reinventing and remobilisation of technology strategies; ‘Imagineering with Disney’; Younes Bensouda Mourri, Professor of AI at Stanford University who discussed rethinking human intelligence in an AI powered world; humanoid robots; and the future impact of AI on society and human advancement with Shekhar Kapur, Oscar-nominated filmmaker and AI philosopher.

At ForsaTEK 2025, the Emirates Group’s Afkar app was also launched. Afkar, which means ‘ideas’ in Arabic, is a company-wide digital platform that allows employees – wherever they work and whatever they do – to play their part in generating new ideas for implementation. The winning concept unveiled at this year's event was the automation of visa validation for customers, removing yet another source of friction for passengers during their travel journeys.