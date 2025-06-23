Saqr Ghobash, European Parliament President hold talks in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) --Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held official talks today with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the European Parliament, including coordination on issues of mutual interest across regional and international parliamentary platforms.

Both sides underscored their commitment to the strategic partnership that unites them and their shared dedication to advancing regional and global peace and stability.

The two sides emphasised the vital role of parliaments in building bridges of dialogue and advancing the interests of nations and peoples.

They highlighted the need for peaceful solutions to the crises facing the world today and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting governments and facilitating constructive dialogue in various fields.

The meeting was attended by several members of the Federal National Council, as well as Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, the UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union.

At the start of the meeting, FNC Speaker welcomed Metsola and her delegation, commending the steadily growing ties between the UAE and the European Union.

“This exceptional visit marks the first by a European Parliament President to our country and the Gulf region,” Ghobash noted. “It represents a qualitative leap in the course of parliamentary relations with the EU and sends a clear message that dialogue and openness are the cornerstone of our future partnership.”

Ghobash noted that the visit comes at a critical time on the international stage, reflecting a shared awareness of the magnitude of cross-border challenges and the importance of responsible parliamentary approaches that prioritise human dignity, stability, and sustainable development.

He highlighted that the growing relations between the UAE and the member states of the European Union receive the full attention and support of the UAE’s wise leadership, foremost President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, given the strategic significance these ties hold.

For her part, Metsola, expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and extended her appreciation for the warm hospitality and gracious reception.

She praised the UAE’s distinguished international standing and its role as a model of peaceful coexistence and stability.

Metsola affirmed that the remarkable growth in economic relations between the EU and the UAE reflects the depth of mutual trust and a shared commitment to advancing economic interests and strengthening institutional ties.

She also voiced her appreciation for the UAE’s pivotal role in promoting regional security and stability, as well as its continuous efforts to uphold the values of peace and cooperation.