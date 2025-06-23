Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 40th Cohort at Al Ittihad Private School in Dubai

DUBAI, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the 40th cohort of students from Al Ittihad Private School, Al Mamzar in Dubai.

The event was held in the presence of distinguished educational figures and parents, where 141 male and female graduates were honoured.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, accompanied by Rachida Nashef, Executive Director of the Arab Company for Educational Development, presented certificates to the graduating students, congratulating them and their families on this significant achievement. He wished them a promising future filled with success and meaningful contributions to the nation and society.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the school’s administration, graduates, and parents expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for honouring the event with his presence and sharing in this historic moment in the school’s journey.

They affirmed that his attendance reflects the profound value the nation places on education and its champions, serving as a source of pride and inspiration for the students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.