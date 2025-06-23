GWU launches first phase of National Programme for Qualifying National Cadres in Women's, Girls' Rights

ABU DHABI, 23rd June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the GWU has launched the first phase of the National Programme for Qualifying Cadres in the Women's and Girls' Rights.

The programme is implemented in cooperation with the UAE’s Permanent Committee on Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa.

The programme aims to build the capacities of civil society organisations and relevant stakeholders in the UAE concerned with women’s and girls’ rights. It aligns with the nation’s broader efforts in the human rights domain and is grounded in constitutional and legal principles that uphold equality and non-discrimination. These include Law Against Discrimination and Hatred of 2019, and the Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2024 on the Protection Against Domestic Violence.

The initiative further reflects the UAE’s commitment to relevant international treaties and conventions—most notably the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 2004; the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action; and the UAE NAP for the implementation of UN SCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

Noura Al Suwaidi, GWU's Secretary-General, stated that the national programme reflects the UAE’s unwavering vision to promote and empower women and girls. This vision, she added, is driven by the directives of the nation’s wise leadership and the continued support and guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who remains a steadfast advocate for women’s empowerment across all sectors.